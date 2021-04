Superstar Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.Javadekar took to Twitter to announce the news.

#Rajinikanth #Dadasahebphalkeaward #Dadasahebphalke