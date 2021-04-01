Chicago residents travel to Richland County to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Clinics across the border in illinois have also been allowing more people to get vaccinated.

That has meant a lot more folks showing up to get the shot.

Those in richland county lined up to get their moderna and johnson and johnson shots today.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains....you might not expect where some folks are coming from.

Gar} "it's the third straight day for vaccine distribution here in richland county.

However many folks heading through these doors aren't from around here."

Vaccinations began at olney city park at 11am sharp.

While in line at the community shelter you were likely to see a chicago sox hat instead of the typical cubs or cardinals.

A chicago fire department shirt also would give away that something was different thursday.

"they recommended this location as the place to get the johnson and johnson shot but also the soonest it was available.

There was a lot of places but i thought it was great just to drive down.

It was a really nice drive so i thought it was worth it."

Jessica cobb drove four hours with her mom from northern chicago to olney.

She wasn't alone.

Many other folks from cook county came to richland county to get vaccinated.

"i feel like we're in a better place in offering vaccines to the residents of not only richland county but now we can open up to anyone who lives or works in illinois."

Seventeen percent of residents in richland county have been vaccinated.

The demand for the vaccine from local residents has slowed.

That means helping those in the windy city is just a matter of getting them in town.

"we are going to continue to do weekly vaccination clinics.

We will be able to offer all three vaccines at various times."

Thursday health officials planned to give out 300 shots.

About half of those went to residents of richland county.

"i'll be glad when we can get back and go to sporting events and see people in the community and get together rather than just stay at home."

The rest went to those making the long haul to get the quick shot.

"i'll tell you they were the nicest people inside.

It just felt like a celebration.

So i'm really happy."

Gar} "health officials expect to give out one thousand vaccines this week alone.

In richland county, gary brian news 10."

Those who those who received vaccinations also got coupons to local restuarants in order to get