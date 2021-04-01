Covid-19 variants are putting younger Canadians in ICU

Doctors across Canada are alarmed by an increasing number of younger Canadians ending up in the hospital due to new variants of Covid-19.
All of this comes as several provinces lift restrictions amid pandemic fatigue.
CNN’s Paula Newton reports.
"The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.
Coronavirus variants are believed to be behind an increase in younger and sicker COVID-19 patients in the ICU, who are in need of..