Man, woman killed in shooting Thursday, Kansas City police say

The Kansas City Police Department said it is investigating a double fatal shooting at 68th Street and Walrond Avenue.

LATEST ON THE INVESTIGATION.BRIAN: AT THIS POLICE HAVEHOUR, CLEARED THE SCENE.WE TALKED WITH SEVERAL NEIGHBORS, NONE ON CAMERA SINCE THESUSPECT IS STILL OUT THERE.NEIGHBORS SAY THEY FEEL THETRAGEDY OF THE TWO LIVES LOSTTODAY.NEIGHBORS CALLED POLICE AROUND1:30 P.M.

THURSDAY.PEOPLE TELL US THEY HEARD ATLEAST THREE SHOTS.WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED, THEYFOUND TWO PEOPLE SHOT INSIDE ABLACK CAR, A MAN AND A WOMAN.OFFICERS CALLED FOR ANAMBULANCE, BUT POLICE SAY THETWO VICTIMS DIED AT THE SCENEBEFORE IT COULD ARRIVE.