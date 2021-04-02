Scenes witnessed yesterday tell that 'Didi' is losing in Nandigram: Amit Shah

Rolling out BJP's campaign for the third phase of polling in West Bengal with a rally at Alipurduar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Replacing Mamata Banerjee from the state would stop infiltration and even birds won't be allowed ever after.

Targeting state CM Mamata Banerjee, Shah said, "Shouldn't infiltration be stopped?

Doesn't it take jobs of our youth?

Replace Didi, even birds won't be allowed to enter Bengal, let alone humans.

All refugees will be respectfully given Indian citizenship." "Didi has lost Nandigram.

The scenes that you witnessed yesterday tell that she is losing in Nandigram," he added.