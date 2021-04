Tamil Nadu Elections: Artist rotates 234 Peg-Tops to campaign for AIADMK | Oneindia News

As Tamil Nadu's first phase assembly draws closer, back-to-back election campaigns can be witnessed by the political parties and the supporters in the poll-bound state.

On Thursday, a miniature artist rotated 234 peg-tops apparently in seven minutes using just fingers to campaign for the AIADMK.

The artist urged all party workers to work like peg-tops and said he used fingers to rotate the tops which denote AIADMK'-leaf symbol.

