More witnesses called in Derek Chauvin trial

It follows an emotional day where the court heard from paramedics and Floyd's girlfriend.

Law enforcement members who responded to the call the day George Floyd died are set to testify Friday.

WE EXPECT TO HEARTESTIMONY FROM THOSE WHOINVESTIGATED THE SCENE AT 38THAND CHICAGO AVENUE, INPARTICULAR THOSE SUPERVISORS WHOWERETASKED WITH REVIEWING CHAUVINAND THE OTHER OFFICERSACTIONS.

ON THURSDAY, SERGEANTDAVID POOBER, WHOSUPERVISE CHAUVIN TOOK THESTAND, SAYING USE OFFORCE SHOULD STOP WHEN THESUSPECT IS NO LONGERRESISTING.

PROSECUTOR 00:30BASED ON YOUR REVIEW OFTHE BODY WORN CAMERA FOOTAGE, DOYOU HAVE AN OPINION AS TOWHEN THE RESTRAINT OF MR. FLOYDSHOULD HAVE ENDED INTHIS ENCOUNTER?

' WITNESS 00:41YES.

PROSECUTOR 00:42 WHAT ISIT?WITNESS 00:44 WHEN MR. FLOYD WASNO LONGER OFFERING UP ANYRESISTANCE TO THE OFFICERS, THEYCOULD ENTER THERESTRAINT.

PROSECUTOR 00:44 ANDTHAT WAS AFTER HEWAS HANDCUFFED AND ON THE GROUNDAND THE LONGERRESISTANCE.

WITNESS 00:56CORRECT.

PROSECUTOR00:57 THANK YOU.

I HAVE NOFURTHER QUESTIONS.

YOU'RE JULIAJENAE 01:00 ALSO ON THE WITNESSLIST CHIEF OF POLICE HERE INMINNEAPOLIS.

METIRIA ARE INDONDO.

HE'S EXPECTED TOTESTIFY THAT CHILDREN'S ACTIONSWENT OUTSIDE THEBOUNDS OF POLICE PROTOCOL.