MLB Pulls All-Star Game From Georgia in Protest of New Restrictive Voting Bill

A new host city has yet to be chosen, but “details” are said to be forthcoming.

Commissioner Robert Manfred made the official announcement on Friday.

According to Manfred, the decision was due to Georgia’s new election bill, which Governor Brian Kemp signed into law on Wednesday.

The bill creates strict guidelines around voter registration and mail-in ballots, which critics say will unfairly suppress voters, particularly people of color.

Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance … I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft, Robert Manfred, via CNBC.

Manfred went on to say that MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans” and highlighted the league’s 2020 initiative to encourage voting.

[MLB] opposes restrictions to the ballot box … In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance … Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support, Robert Manfred, via CNBC.

MLB will reportedly still honor its commitment to support local Atlanta communities.