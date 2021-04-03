Number of beds at Delhi's private hospitals escalated from 15% to 25%: Satyendar Jain

Amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 3 said that these days COVID case is not as severe to death case as reported earlier but it is coming in bunches.

"With 87,505 testings, we are testing 5 times higher than other states.

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 4.11%.

The number of beds in private hospitals has been escalated from 15% to 25%.

2/3 beds in Delhi hospitals are vacant," he added.

"Earlier it was found one or two people from a corona positive family but now cases are coming in bunches the whole family is getting infected from the coronavirus infection.

But there is no severe form of the infection which was earlier death cases across the country.

Upper class and upper middle classes are getting more affected because of the people living in conjusted area, COVID-19 cases have started earlier from the first phase," Satyendar Jain further added.

"People have to take precautions as they are following as usual like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing.

For testing, Delhi Government has helpline number- 87505 and the whole family has been tested of a corona positive individual," the minister said.