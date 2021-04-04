‘Kill the Bill’ protestors take to the streets across England

Demonstrations have been held across England against plans to increase police powers to control protests.Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of people marched in towns and cities in protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests – including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.
Herts Kill The Bill organiser received 'fearful' comments after peaceful protest
Hertfordshire Mercury
The peaceful protest was held on March 20 and attracted 30 to 40 people