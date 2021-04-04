Replacing your covid card

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente this card is something you're going to want to hang on to.

The card itself is relatively small,l potentially causing a lot of people to misplace it.

Every person that gets vaccinated, receives a CDC vaccine card with information of which shot you got and when you got it.

To show proof you've been vaccinated or had a negative test to be admitted into entertainment venues.

But what if you lost your cards?

News channel 2's brent kearney reports on how to replace yours .... and shows us the new electronic substitutes.

.

None "this is your covid vaccine card.

It's relatively small making it easy to lose."

Everyone that gets vaccinated gets one of these.

An official document stating when you got vaccinated.

And oneida county executive anthony picente says, it's not something you're going to want to misplace.

"for the next summer months at least, its going to be a very important card to have along side of you with other documentation.

Especially if different venues or other areas of work require that."

The state now requiring large entertainment venues to make sure those entering the building show proof of either a negative test or vaccination.

But what if you misplaced your card?

"certainly as of anything else it can be replaced because clearly their can be a record of your vaccines."

Getting a new card requires you to call the new york state vaccination hot line.

All of your vaccine information is stored on a secure server called the new york state immunization information system.

For those who are tech savy, there's also an app for it.

New york state recently launching it's excelsior pass.

A free app that allows you and the large venues you go to, to see if you've been vaccinated.

A system that's not required now, but could be used locally "every little bit helps this time as we try to get that herd immunity in place and really a comfort level for people that when there's more people in a partular placethat n utica brent kearney news channel 2 here's the numbe to call to replace the card.

Some have wanted to laminate it.

Experts say don't!!!

It could damage the ink on it and prevent additions if you have future vaccinations.

You can also take a picture of the card to keep on file.

If you missed any of this -- head to our website wktv dot com.

Time now for a first look at your forecast tonight at