Covid: PM Modi holds high-level meet amid highest 1-day case jump since mid-Sept

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting as various parts of the country see a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Cabinet Secretary, the Health Secretary, and Principal Secretary to the PM were reportedly part of the meeting.

PM Modi took stock of the Covid situation, as well as vaccination progress in the country.

On April 4, India reported its highest jump in new cases since September 19, 2020.

