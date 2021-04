Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: MK Stalin and family cast vote, watch the video | Oneindia News

DMK president MK Stalin cast his vote at polling booth in Siet College in Chennai on April 6.

He was accompanied by wife Durga Stalin and son Udhay Stalin.

Elections are being conducted on all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu in single phase.

The counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on May 2.

