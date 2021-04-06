West Bengal polls: EVMs & VVPATs found at TMC leader’s residence in Uluberia

A big row erupted as several EVMs and VVPATs were found at a TMC leader’s house in Uluberia region of West Bengal.

Villagers spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours, after which they started protesting.

It was found that the officer of sector 17 Tapan Sarkar was visiting the TMC leader's house with the EVMs, EC official said.

The EVMs and VVPATs were seized and the officer suspended.

A huge team of central forces had to be deployed in the area as the locals protested, alleging malpractices.

Third phase of voting is presently underway in West Bengal.

