Prakash Javadekar, Biden’s special envoy John Kerry discusses ‘climate finance’

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday met the United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, here and the two leaders discussed a range of issues including climate finance, joint research and collaboration.

“Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr.@JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration, etc,” Javadekar, who led an eight-member Indian team at the meeting, tweeted.

Kerry was accompanied by a seven-member US delegation in the talks, an environment ministry official said.

Kerry is on a four-day visit to India, from April 5 to April 8, during which he will meet representatives from the Union government, the private sector and NGOs.