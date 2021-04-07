US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate meets Dharmendra Pradhan

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on April 07 met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital.

Both the dignitaries had a fruitful talk on several issues.

Kerry is on a four-day visit to prepare for United States President Joe Biden's Climate Change Summit on April 22.

The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate recently said that US is committed to halt global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius and hopes to help India cut emissions as well.

On April 06, John Kerry met Finance Minister Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.