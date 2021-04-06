Mumbai remains worst-hit, continues to record more cases than states

Second wave of coronavirus has brought the country to its knees.

With daily rising cases, Mumbai remains the worst-hit city as compared to the states of India.

In last 24 hours, the financial capital reported 10,030 new COVID-19 positive cases, which is higher than the major states in country.

While, states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan reported lesser number of cases as compared to Mumbai.

Southern state of Tamil Nadu reported 3,645 cases, Karnataka witnessed 6150 fresh infections, 791 cases were seen in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh reported 2236, 3280, 428 new infections respectively, in last 24 hours.

Hit hard by COVID-19, fresh cases in Mumbai took the tally to 4,72,332.