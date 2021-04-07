Covid-19: Delhi HC makes mask mandatory even while driving alone in the car | Oneindia News

At a time when the country is reeling under the Coronavrius pandemic, the Delhi High Court said today that a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a car, , terming the car a public place.

The judge said, The pandemic crisis has increased.

Whether a person is vaccinated or not, they should wear masks.

Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask?

It is for your own safety.

The court said when a car stops at a traffic signal, a driver often has to roll down their window.

The coronavirus is so contagious that even in that time, anyone can be infected.