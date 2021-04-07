Prince William has called 300 NHS staff and volunteers since January.

The Duke of Cambridge has been personally calling staff and volunteers around the country for the last three months to thank them for their role in the response to the pandemic.

He has made 62 calls, some one to one and some in groups, speaking to someone from every health board in Wales and Scotland and every trust Northern Ireland and every county in England.

The duke called Dr Thelma Craig, a respiratory consultant at the Mater Hospital in Belfast thanking her for her work and noting that the NHS had gone from the most loved to the most admired organisation in the world.