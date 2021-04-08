Boris Johnson condemns violence in Northern Ireland after another night of unrest

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned violence that again broke out on the streets of Northern Ireland, after a bus was hijacked and set on fire.Writing on Twitter, Mr Johnson said: “I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist."
27 police officers injured in Northern Ireland unrest
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A total of 27 police officers have been injured in unrest in Northern Ireland as political leaders call for calm over the Easter..