Watch: Man gets 2nd Covid vaccine jab, celebrates with Bhangra on frozen lake

A Sikh man from Canada has won hearts by his bhangra after receiving Covid-19 vaccine.

Gurdeep Pandher, who got the second dose, took to Twitter to share his joy and positivity.

The video shows Pandher showing off his bhangra skills in the middle of a frozen lake.

Earlier too, Pandher had shared his bhangra video after getting the first jab of vaccine.

Pandher also grabbed netizens' attention with his socially-distanced bhangra tutorials.

Shared on April 7, the clip has garnered over two lakh views and tons of comments.