India will stand firmly with Seychelles during post-COVID economic recovery: PM Modi

During a virtual summit with President of Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that India will stand firmly with Seychelles in its effort for post-COVID economic recovery.

"Wavel Ramkalawan is a son of India with his roots in Gopalgunj, Bihar.

Today not just the people of his village but all Indians feel proud of his achievements.

His election as President shows people of Seychelles have a dedication to public service," said PM Modi.

"India is honoured to have played role of strong partner of Seychelles in this fight against COVID.

During times of need, we were able to supply essential medicines and 50,000 doses of vaccine.

India will stand firmly with Seychelles in its effort for post-COVID economic recovery," Prime Minister added.