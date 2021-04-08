Seychelles President thanks India for 'precious' donation of COVID vaccines

President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan during a virtual meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him for solidarity and contribution in fight against COVID-19 by donating 50,000 doses of Covishield vaccine."In little less than 2 months, we'll be commemorating 45th anniversary of formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Seychelles and India.

The support we have received from India has contributed immensely to socio-economic development of Seychelles," said President of Seychelles.

He added, "What better example of Indian solidarity than your donation of 50,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

If we're nearing our target of achieving 70% of heard immunity by April 2021 and have re-opened our country to business, it is due to this precious donation."