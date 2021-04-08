Weekly Jobless Claims Higher Than Expected at 744,000

Weekly Jobless Claims , Higher Than Expected at 744,000.

The Labor Department reported an unexpected rise in unemployment claims on April 8, despite signs of healing in the jobs market.

This week’s claims are higher than the Dow Jones prediction of 694,000 and up from last week’s 728,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 6% in March, though it remains above the pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that though the economic outlook has “brightened considerably,”.

“we’ve got some distance to go before the outcomes [of full employment and inclusive gains] are achieved.”