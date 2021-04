HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has died aged 99

He led an extraordinary life as Britain's longest-serving royal consort.

Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Prince Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

After giving up a promising career as an officer in the Royal Navy, he dedicated most of his adult life to serving at the Queen's side - before retiring from public service in 2016.

