Passengers from Maharashtra to be tested for COVID at railway stations: CM Nitish

Amid COVID-19 surge in the country, Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on April 09 informed that people coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations in the state.

"For those from Bihar who are returning to the State due to the current COVID19 situation, arrangements are being made for them.

Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations," CM said during a press conference in Patna.

Bihar has reported around 1900 fresh cases of COVID in last 24 hours.