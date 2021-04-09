Flags at half mast, flowers and tributes: Members of the public react to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

Members of the public have come out to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh in London and Windsor, after the senior royal died aged 99.As the Union flag flew at half-mast at Buckingham Palace, hundreds of people gathered to lay flowers for Philip and read the framed plaque staff had placed on the gates announcing his death on Friday.