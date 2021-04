THE TRIAL OF KYLR YUST: Woman testifies about Yust on day after Jessica Runions went missing

JULIA MACFARLANE, ABC NEWS,LONDON.CODY: THANK YOU.TODAY, MARKS DAY FIVE OF THEDOUBLE MURDER TRIAL OF KYLRYUST.RIGHT NOW, PROSECUTORS, AREPRESENTING FACTS ABOUT THE DEATHOF 21-YEAR-OLD JESSICA RUNIONS,WHO DISAPPEARED IN 201YUST IS ACCUSED OF KILLINGRUNIONS AND 17-YEAR-OLD KARAKOPETSKY NEARLY A DECADEEARLIER.TODAY, WE’VE HEARD TESTIMONYFROM CRYSTAL TAYLOR.SHE’S THE WIDOW OF JESSEPCARTER, KYLR YUST’S HALFBROTHER.THEY TRAVELED TOGETHER THE DAYAFTER RUNIONS VANISHED.SHE SAID YUST WAS NERVOUS, ANDACTING ERRATIC.TAYLOR ALSO SAID YUST ASKED HERAND CARTER TO TAKE THE BATTERIESOUT OF THEIR PHONES.KYLR DID ASK FOR US TO TAKETHE BATTERIES OUT OF OUR PHONES.I MENTIONED SOMETHING, I ALREADYTHREW MINE OUT.CODY: JESSEP CARTER EVENTUALLYTOOK HIS OWN LIFE IN THE JACKSONCOUNTY JAIL IN 2018.THURSDAY, JESSICA’S MOM, JAMIERUNIONS, TOOK THE STAND.