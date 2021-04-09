Interview: Tupelo Community Theatre

Theatre will present a pultizer prize winning play.

And with the restrictions lifted more people can see the play in-person.

Joining us live is haley johnson, one of the actresses in the upcoming play crimes of the heart.

How are you miss haley.

Tupelo community theatre will present the pulitzer prize winning play crimes of the heart on april 15-17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

With a matinee at 2 p.m.

On april 17th.

Written by jackson native beth henley and first staged at tct in 1988, crimes of the heart is a family drama set in mississippi that certainly withstands the test of time.

It tells the story of the three magrath sisters and deals with past resentments as the family is forced to deal with assorted relatives and relationships.

The lyric may now seat at 50% capacity and masks are requited during performances.

Tickets may be claimed by all patrons and season members beginning monday, march 22nd and will go on sale to the public on april 5th.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger and the play contains a very limited amount of language that some patrons may find offensive.

For more information or to purchase tickets call tct at 662-844-1935 monday through friday 9 a.m.

To 3 p.m.

Joining us live is haley johnson, one of the actresses in the upcoming play crimes of the heart.

How are you miss haley.

Tupelo community theatre will present the pulitzer prize winning play crimes of the heart on april 15-17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

With a matinee at 2 p.m.

On april 17th.

Written by jackson native beth henley and first staged at tct in 1988, crimes of the heart is a family drama set in mississippi that certainly withstands the test of time.

It tells the story of the three magrath sisters and deals with past resentments as the family is forced to deal with assorted relatives and relationships.

The lyric may now seat at 50% capacity and masks are requited during performances.

Tickets may be claimed by all patrons and season members beginning monday, march 22nd and will go on sale to the public on april 5th.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger and the play contains a very limited amount of language that some patrons may find offensive.

For more information or to purchase tickets call tct at 662-844-1935 monday through friday 9 a.m.

To 3 p.m.

There is a beautiful dog name