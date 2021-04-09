Medical examiner testifies in Derek Chauvin trial

As the second week in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin came to a close, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner who performed George Floyd’s autopsy.
CNN’s Sara Sidner reports.
A forensic pathologist said George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, not drugs. The chief medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s..
Testimony enters its 10th day with the Hennepin Co. Medical Examiner who performed the initial autopsy on George Floyd taking the..