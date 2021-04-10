Bengal chat row: BJP uses Prashant Kishor audio clip to attack TMC; he hits back

BJP leader Amit Malviya released leaked audio clips of Prashant Kishor speaking to journalists.

Malviya claimed that even TMC's internal surveys show BJP's win in Bengal assembly polls.

Malviya took to Twitter and shared the audio clips of the public chat on Clubhouse app.

In the chat, Kishor is purportedly heard saying that 'PM Modi is very popular in Bengal’.

Malviya claimed that Kishor also spoke on 'anger against TMC' and ’55% Hindus are voting for BJP’.

Clubhouse is an audio-only app where participants can host discussions in open rooms. Responding to Malviya's tweetstorm, Kishore challenged BJP to release the entire conversation.