Prashant Kishor 'admits' PM Modi's popularity in leaked audio clip, BJP says 'even he knows it'

After a leaked audio of TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor surfaced out in which he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equally popular among the Bengal Assembly polls.

"Modi, Mamata equally popular," said Kishore in the leaked audio.

Citing the leaked audio of Prashant Kishor, BJP leader and candidate from Chunchura constituency Locket Chatterjee said that even Prashant Kishor knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is best and 'sonar Bangla' will be made under his leadership.

"Prashant Kishor also knows that Modi ji is the best and a 'sonar Bangla' will be made under his leadership.

But to fool the people he got associated with TMC," said Chatterjee in Hoogly.

However, Prashant Kishor claimed that it a 'selective use of audio clip'.

He also asked BJP to release full conversation.