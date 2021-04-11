Skip to main content
High School Baseball: Homestead Tops 2A #4 Wapahani at Parkview Field

High School Baseball: Homestead Tops 2A #4 Wapahani at Parkview Field
High School Baseball: Homestead Tops 2A #4 Wapahani at Parkview Field

In a battle between two of the best high school baseball teams in the state, Homestead defeated 2A #4 Wapahani by a score of 9-5 at Parkview Field on Saturday.

???over at parkview field... couple of the state's best high school baseball teams going at it, as homestead takes on 2-a #4 wapahani... ???spartans jumped out to a 9-0 lead in game one, but they start to get a little sloppy in the top of the fourth... caleb henderson pops one into right... homestead can't come up with it... that allows nolan dudley to score... raiders cut the deficit to six....???very next batter... runner on third for blake castor... ball skips past the catcher... gavin lash slides home... wapahani scores four in the fourth to make it a 9-4 game...???but grant simmons buckles down after that... the future huntington forester throws two and two thirds innings of

