High School Baseball: Homestead Tops 2A #4 Wapahani at Parkview Field

???over at parkview field... couple of the state's best high school baseball teams going at it, as homestead takes on 2-a #4 wapahani... ???spartans jumped out to a 9-0 lead in game one, but they start to get a little sloppy in the top of the fourth... caleb henderson pops one into right... homestead can't come up with it... that allows nolan dudley to score... raiders cut the deficit to six....???very next batter... runner on third for blake castor... ball skips past the catcher... gavin lash slides home... wapahani scores four in the fourth to make it a 9-4 game...???but grant simmons buckles down after that... the future huntington forester throws two and two thirds innings of