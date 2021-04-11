Massive forest fire in Uttarakhand’s New Tehri; firefighting ops underway

Firefighting operations are underway to douse a massive wildfire that has been raging in a forest near the Budogi area of New Tehri district in Uttarakhand.

According to Koko Rose, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Tehri Forest Department, the fire has spread to at least one hectare of land.

"The damage caused by the fire will be assessed after the fire is under control.

We are requesting people to not set fire in the forest, and if a person is caught doing that, legal action will be taken," said Rose.

He said that Forest Department is also taking the help of police to douse the fire.

Uttarakhand High Court on April 6 ordered Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to appear before it.

Taking cognizance of the increasing forest fire, the HC expressed its displeasure with state govt.

