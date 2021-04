CM Yogi chairs meeting with COVID-19 management Team-11 after highest single-day spike

In the view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 12 chaired a meeting with the officers of the COVID-19 management, Team-11.

Uttar Pradesh reported 15,353 fresh COVID cases in past 24 hours.

Fresh cases took the active tally to 71,241.

The total death count has reached to 9,152.

The government has imposed night curfew in parts of Uttar Pradesh on April 10.