'TMC leaders abuse SC community, call them beggar': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 hit back at Mamata-led TMC government and accused them for 'insulting' Bengal's Schedule Cast community and said that TMC leaders are abusing Schedule Cast community and now they are calling them beggar.

"Didi's people abuse Bengal's SC community and call them beggars.

Baba Sahab's soul would be hurt by hearing such bitter words.

Didi calls herself 'Royal Bengal Tiger'.

Such comments on SCs cannot be given by any TMC leader without Didi's will," said PM Modi during public rally in Bardhaman.