Education fund created for daughter of Deputy Christopher Knight

A middle georgia community organization is helping the family of bibb county deputy christopher knight, who died last week.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more on how future generations can carry his legacy.

"this is a trying time but having good people around you stepping up like this makes you go through the healing process."

The mentor's project of bibb county is stepping in to help the family of deputy christopher knight.

They created an education fund for his daughter, two-year-old zemirah knight.

June o'neal, executive director of the mentor's project, says the fund will help give zemirah a strong support system to get her through school.

"this was incredibly important because the mentor's project is all about education and we want zemirah to have the best possible education."

O'neal says she understands the challenges of losing a loved one.

Her family decided to open the savings account the education fund is an open account through b-b-and-t, which means anyone can deposit money into it.

Just stop by b-b-and-t branch in bibb county, and ask