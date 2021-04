Woman under 30 one of first in England to get Moderna jab

A 28-year-old solicitor has become one of the first people in England to receive the Moderna jab, as the vaccine is rolled out across the country from today.

Emily Sanderson, who has an underlying health condition and was due to be given the AstraZeneca vaccine, received the Moderna jab at Sheffield Arena vaccination centre.

Report by Jonesia.

