‘Step out only if…’: Kejriwal says Covid wave is affecting youth, children

Terming the current wave in the national capital "very dangerous", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that Delhi has reported 13,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

"As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of the patients are below 45 years of age.

Your health and life is very important to us.

So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols strictly," said Kejriwal.

He further requested those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated, adding that government hospitals in Delhi are providing COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.