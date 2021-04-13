Biden to Withdraw All Troops From Afghanistan by September 11

According to senior administration officials, any national security threat from the country... ... is "at [a] level that we can address it without a persistent military footprint in the country and without being at war with the Taliban.".

There are currently about 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan.

The troop drawdown will start before May 1 and "may be completed well in advance of Sept.

11.".

The U.S. will keep some military assets in the area and monitor the Taliban's actions.

Any attacks on U.S. or allied forces that may occur as the drawdown takes place will be "met with a forceful response." .

Under Trump, the U.S. had promised to pull all troops by May 1 in exchange for the Taliban entering into peace talks, among other things.

Previously, the organization said if America doesn't follow through, it will not be under obligation to uphold its part of the deal