Johnson & Johnson Announcement Causing Fears Among Recipients

We're hearing from a woman who recently got that johnson and johnson covid 19 vaccine.

The government put it on hold today while investigating rare occurrences of blood clots.

The women i spoke to says getting the johnson and johnson vaccine was well worth it...but she also says the state temporarily pausing the vaccine, does make her a little anxious.

Kerry dahlberg got the johnson and johnson vaccine at a local c-v-s five weeks ago.

Health official's say if three weeks have passed by without any symptoms, you're ok.

Dahlberg says she didn't show any symptoms after getting the johnson and johnson vaccine.

I feel like i am in the clear, and i understand it was six issues in seven million shots, and i'm like i don't think i'm one in a million.

Dahlberg said she does appreciate the state releasing symptoms to look out for - like a severe headache and leg pain.

She said it's helpful for newly vaccinated people to know what to look out for.

