Jharkhand Health Minister inspects COVID-19 ward at Ranchi hospital

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta inspected COVID-19 ward at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on April 13.

"There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state.

On Tuesday, we received 1,500 injections.

We have written to the Central govt for more ventilators.

We are increasing the number of ventilators," said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta.