This auto-rickshaw driver giving free rides to people visiting hospital

Since the COVID 'storm' has hit the country, several organisations and individuals have come out to support people in need.

An auto driver in Ranchi became 'messiah' for needy people.

Ravi is offering free rides to people who need to go to hospitals, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravi, the driver said, "Doing this since 15th April when I dropped a woman at RIMS after everyone else refused.

My number's on social media so people can contact me".