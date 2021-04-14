Here's how you can help the CDC track your COVID-19 vaccine symptoms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is tracking symptoms after people get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The c-d-c is tracking symptoms after people get the covid-19 vaccines.

The system is called "v-safe".

You can use it through your smart-phone.

After registration, you'll be able to quickly tell the c-d-c if you have side effects.

You'll receive text messages to remind you about check-in surveys.

The c-b-s evening news will continue coverage of the johnson and johnson developments.

That's coming up for you right after