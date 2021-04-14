Here's how you can help the CDC track your COVID-19 vaccine symptoms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is tracking symptoms after people get their COVID-19 vaccines.
Covid- 19
WTAT
COVID-19 for today
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is tracking symptoms after people get their COVID-19 vaccines.
The c-d-c is tracking symptoms after people get the covid-19 vaccines.
The system is called "v-safe".
You can use it through your smart-phone.
After registration, you'll be able to quickly tell the c-d-c if you have side effects.
You'll receive text messages to remind you about check-in surveys.
The c-b-s evening news will continue coverage of the johnson and johnson developments.
That's coming up for you right after
COVID-19 for today
Leaders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teamed up with those heading up the U.S. Food and Drug Administration..