Biden Announces Withdrawal Of All U.S. Troops From Afghanistan By 9/11

President Joe Biden has announced all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept.
11, 20 years to the date of the 9/11 attacks, but critics say the hard end date could lead to more chaos; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.
President Joe Biden has announced all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept.
11, 20 years to the date of the 9/11 attacks, but critics say the hard end date could lead to more chaos; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine and VOA executive editor Steve Redisch..
By Terri Moon Cronk
The United States is well aware of Taliban threats to the U.S. military drawdown, which are..