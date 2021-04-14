Biden Announces Withdrawal Of All U.S. Troops From Afghanistan By 9/11
President Joe Biden has announced all U.S. combat troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept.

11, 20 years to the date of the 9/11 attacks, but critics say the hard end date could lead to more chaos; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.