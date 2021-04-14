Health Experts Worry About Vaccine Hesitancy After Use Of J&J Vaccine Paused
Federal officials are reminding everyone that even while they review the J&J vaccine for six reports of a rare blood clot disorder, there are two safe and effective vaccines in wide distribution now.

