Jurgen Klopp rues missed chances as Liverpool knocked out of Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left to rue their dire first-leg performance against Real Madrid as his side exited the Champions League with barely a whimper.The hosts could not fashion another of their famous European comebacks as despite registering 15 shots they managed just four on target and Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was barely tested.But what really cost them was their performance in the Spanish capital for last week's first leg when their opening 45 minutes was woeful and led to them losing 3-1.