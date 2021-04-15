Should You Drive to Mississippi to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine Shot?

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been a challenge for many, so should those people just drive to Mississippi?
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been a challenge for many, so should those people just drive to Mississippi?
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
If you plan to get a coronavirus vaccination, here are a few simple things to help your experience go smoothly and quickly.
Governor Tate Reeves has announced some exciting news today that Mississippi has administered one million doses of the COVID-19..