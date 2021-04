Officer who shot Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter

A former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright has reportedly posted bail and been released from jail

-- ON A POLICE INVOLVEDSHOOTING IN MINNESOTA.

THEFORMER OFFICER WHO SHOT ANDKILLED DUANTE WRIGHT ISCHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER.

ACCCORDING TOTHE FORMER POLICE CHIEF -- KIMPOTTER ACCIDENTALLY GRABBEDHER GUN WHEN SHE THOUGHT SHEWAS TASING WRIGHT.

IFCONVICTED- SHE COULD FACETO 10 YEARS BEHIND BARS.PROTESTS CONTINUE FOR THEFOURTH NIGHT OUTSIDE THEBROOKLYN CENTER POLICEDEPARTMENT -- FOLLOWING DUANTEWRIGHT'S DEATH.

OFFICIALS HAVEPLACED THE AREA UNDER A CURFEW-- WHICH WILL LAST UNTIL 6A.M.

POLICE HAVE DELCARED THPROTES AN 'UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY"AND WERE ORDERING PEOPLE TOLEAVE.

THEY SAY SOME PEOPLEWERE THROWING THINGS ANDSHOOTING FIREWOR