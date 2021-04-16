The Dry Movie Trailer

The Dry Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the global bestseller by Jane Harper, a federal agent's (Eric Bana) homecoming leads to a deeply personal murder investigation that reopens old wounds and threatens to unravel the tight-knit small town.

Directed by Robert Connolly starring Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Sam Corlett, Martin Dingle Wall, BeBe Bettencourt, Bruce Spence, Miranda Tapsell release date May 21, 2021 (in U.S. theaters and on VOD)